EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:41, 25 July 2023 | GMT +6

    China’s main rocket engine for crewed lunar missions completes new trial

    None
    Photo: pexels.com
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China on Saturday completed a new trial run for the main rocket engine of its future crewed lunar missions, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), Xinhua reports.

    The 130-tonne class liquid oxygen kerosene rocket engine is an upgraded version of the current high-thrust engine being used in a new generation of carrier rockets such as the Long March-5.

    The rocket engine will be used for Long March-10 carrier rockets in the country's crewed lunar missions.

    Zhou Xianqi, a researcher with CASC, said the trial met relevant test requirements and several high-altitude simulation tests will be conducted in the second half of this year to finalize the relevant performance and parameters.


    Tags:
    World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!