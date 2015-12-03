China’s NFC to raise investments in Kazakhstan (PHOTOS)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev had a meeting with Director General of China Nonferrus Metal Industry's Foreign Engineering and Construction Co.,Ltd. (NFC) Wang Hongqian and Vice President of Nuctech Weidong Wang.

Sh. Nuryshev told the Chinese businessmen about the main provisions of the latest State-of-the-Nation Address of the Kazakh President, the course of implementation of Nurly Zhol policy and “100 Specific Steps” Nation's Plan. The parties discussed also the state of the projects in Kazakhstan and prospects of cooperation in various sectors.

NFC Director General Wang Hongqian reminded of active involvement of his enterprise in Kazakhstan’s Industrialization Program. The total amount of NFC’s projects being implemented in our country exceeds 4 bln U.S. dollars. The Chinese businessman expressed interest in increasing investments in Kazakhstan economy and expanding the number of joint projects.

Vice President of Nuctech corporation Weidong Wang noted that Kazakhstan and his company have been cooperating for 10 years. Nuctech currently supplies equipment for customs and frontier departments and contributes to the development of cooperation between Nazarbayev University and leading Chinese university Xinhua. Weidong Wang offered Kazakh students to undertake a traineeship in Nuctech.

Recall that NFC Corporation was founded in 1983 and is a leading non-ferrous ore mining company in China and abroad. The company’s shares are listed on the Shanghai and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange s. Presently, the company implements large projects in India, Egypt, Algeria, Zambia, Congo, Myanmar, Mongolia and Kazakhstan. The corporation holds the 298 th position, according to 'Fortune' magazine’s rating.

Nuctech is the main supplier of equipment for customs and frontier departments of China. Established in 1997 the company specializes in manufacture of security equipment and delivers it to 1222countries of the world. It employs more than 1,500 people. The three plants of the company are based in Beijing, China’s Jiangsu province and Poland.