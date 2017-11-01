China's reusable spacecraft to be launched in 2020

ASTANA. KAZINFORM China plans to launch its reusable spacecraft in 2020, according to a statement from China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Xinhua News Agency reports.

Unlike traditional one-off spacecraft, the new spacecraft will fly into the sky like an aircraft, said Chen Hongbo, a researcher from the corporation.

The spacecraft can transport people or payload into the orbit and return to Earth.

Chen said that the spacecraft will be easier to maintain and can improve the frequency of launches at lower cost, bringing new opportunities for more people to travel into space.