China's sci-tech week showcases innovations in COVID-19 fight

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Exhibitions of the 20th National Science and Technology Week are offering the public a glance at China's innovations in the fight against COVID-19.

Products, including an advanced wearable thermometer and rapid test kits for COVID-19, are being showcased at the main venue in Beijing. Visitors to the «cloud exhibition hall,» launched for the first time, can see mobile makeshift hospitals, unmanned vehicle-based infrared thermal monitoring, reusable masks, and equipment for anti-virus drug research, Xinhua reports.

The annual National Science and Technology Week is China's most influential science popularization event. Models of China's lunar rover Yutu, underwater glider Haiyi, and the satellite Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope are also on display.





This year's event will last until Aug. 29.