EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:44, 13 July 2023 | GMT +6

    China’s trade in goods with Belt and Road countries up 9.8 pct in H1

    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's trade in goods with countries along the Belt and Road jumped 9.8 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2023, 7.7 percentage points higher than the country's overall trade growth during the same period, government data showed Thursday, Xinhua reports.

    The total value of trade in goods with countries along the Belt and Road accounted for 34.3 percent of the country's total import and export value of 20.1 trillion yuan (about 2.8 trillion U.S. dollars) registered in the first half of the year, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs at a press conference of the State Council Information Office.

    The data also revealed that the value of China's trade in goods with other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership rose 1.5 percent year on year in the same period.


    Tags:
    World News China
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!