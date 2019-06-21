EN
    17:05, 21 June 2019 | GMT +6

    China's Xi ends 2-day trip to N. Korea, agrees with Kim to deepen ties

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China's President Xi Jinping ended his two-day state visit to North Korea on Friday, Chinese media reported, after he confirmed with its leader Kim Jong Un that the two countries will bolster their traditionally friendly relations.

    During his second day in Pyongyang, Xi, as the first Chinese president to travel to North Korea in 14 years, accompanied Kim to the "Friendship Tower," which was built in memory of Chinese soldiers who fought in the 1950-1953 Korean War, Kyodo reports.

    Xi and Kim also held talks for a second consecutive day to discuss issues related to the Korean Peninsula, China's Xinhua News Agency said later Friday.

