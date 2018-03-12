China supports Nursultan Nazarbayev's social initiatives - PRC Foreign Office

BEIJING. KAZINFORM According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, spokesperson Lu Kang, China firmly supports the Five Social Initiatives proposed by President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the further development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

"China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and comprehensive strategic partners. In recent years, under the strategic leadership of the leaders of the two states - Chairman Xi Jinping and President Nursultan Nazarbayev - our countries have been developing many successful and effective contacts, focusing on improving the lives of the peoples of China and Kazakhstan. The Chinese side firmly supports the initiatives and proposals of the Kazakh leader to improve the lives of the people of Kazakhstan and sincerely hopes that they (Five Social Initiatives) will allow achieving new successes in Kazakhstan's development," Kang said at a regular press conference.

According to him, the Kazakh-Chinese cooperation serves as a model for the development of interstate relations and partnership between neighboring countries.

"We are satisfied with the development of our relations and we believe that under the strategic leadership of the leaders of the two countries and with the support of representatives of various circles and spheres of the states, the relations between China and Kazakhstan will certainly reach an even higher level," he concluded.