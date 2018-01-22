China sweeps golds in ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open

BUDAPEST. KAZINFORM China took all of the gold medals at the Seamaster 2018 ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open here on Sunday, Xinhua reports.

Chen Xingtong/Sun Yingsha routed Chen Ke/Wang Manyu 3-0 (14-12, 11-8, 11-8) in an all-Chinese women's doubles final, while the men's doubles gold went to Fan Zhendong/Yu Ziyang, who beat Pavel Platonov/Vladimir Samsonov of Belarus in straight sets (11-5, 11-5, 11-4).

In the women's singles final, No. 6 seed Wang Manyu earned a hard victory over Sun Yingsha with a score of 4-3 (9-11, 11-6, 10-12, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8, 11-4).

It was Wang Manyu's second singles title since she won her first at the 2017 Austria Open.

In the men's final, top-seeded Fan Zhendong, who in the 1/8 knocked the leader of the Kazakh national team Kirill Gerasimenko out of the competition, defeated fellow Chinese Wang Chuqin 4-1 (11-6, 9-11, 11-7, 14-12, 11-3).