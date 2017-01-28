China temporarily closes border with Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM All the checkpoints at the Kazakh-Chinese border are temporarily closed due to the celebration of Chinese New Year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"All border checkpoints are closed due to the holiday," says the Border Service of Kazakhstan National Security Committee.

The Consular Section of the People's Republic of Kazakhstan will be closed from 27 January to 2 February 2017.

In 2017 Chinese New Year - the Year of the Rooster - is marked on 28 January. Celebrations will continue until 11 February. The date of the Chinese New Year is dictated by the Chinese lunar calendar and therefore differs each year. Usually it falls between 21 January and 20 February . The Year of the Rooster will last until February 15, 2018.