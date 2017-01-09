China tests hydrogen-powered aircraft

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Scientists from Liaoning province of China developed an aircraft powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, Sputniknewsreported citing ST daily newspaper.

The test flight was carried out in Shenyang, with the plane reaching an altitude of 320 meters (some 1050 feet) above the ground.

The plane’s hydrogen fuel cell can produce up to 20 kilowatt of energy required for the operation of on-board system, electric motor and battery charging.

China became the third country in the world, after the U.S. and Germany, to test such type of aircraft.





