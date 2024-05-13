China to build a toll road in Uzbekistan

The Chinese company Hunan Industrial Equipment Installation intends to build a toll road with a length of 171 km parallel to the M41 Bishkek-Dushanbe-Termez highway, UzA reports.

According to the information, the Chinese company has 66 years of experience in road construction and has built more than 40,000 kilometers of high-quality toll roads over the past years.

Hokim of Surkhandarya region Ulugbek Qosimov received representatives of a large company and got acquainted with the project to construct a modern toll highway. Particular attention was paid to the environmental and economic aspects of construction, minimizing the movement of residential buildings and trees and the project’s impact on nature.

According to experts, today a project has already been developed for the construction of a toll road instead of the M41 Bishkek-Dushanbe-Termez highway. However, this project will require moving more than a thousand houses and more than 60 thousand trees. This can cause several financial and environmental problems. Therefore, it is planned to build an alternative road with less environmental and financial impact.

Following the talks, it was decided that the project should be improved by attracting experienced specialists.