China to contribute additional $15B to Silk Road Fund - Xi Jinping

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China will contribute an additional 100 billion RMB ($14,7 billion) to the Silk Road Fund, Chinese President Xi Jinping said while inaugurating the historical Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

"China plans to enhance its contribution to the implementation of the One Belt, One Road initiative and contribute an additional 100 billion RMB to the Silk Road Fund," the Chinese leader announced at the forum.



As a reminder, the Silk Road Fund was established in December 2014 to ensure financial support of the infrastructural projects implemented within the One Belt, One Road initiative. China's contribution to the fund amounted to $40 billion.



President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is among 29 global leaders who attend the high-profile forum in China.