China to give scholarships to most outstanding Kazakh students

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani students majoring in geological exploration at Chinese universities will receive scholarships, Chairman of the Geology and Subsurface Management Committee of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bazarbai Nurabayev revealed at a press conference of the Central Communications Service of Thursday.

"Our Chinese colleagues expressed wish to give scholarships to Kazakhstani students studying in China. We will work on that issue together with the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Ministry for Investment and Development will submit the list of the most outstanding students who pursue their degrees in China in the nearest future," Nurabayev explained.



It is worth mentioning that presently some 14,000 Kazakhstani students study in China.