EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:37, 24 October 2019 | GMT +6

    China to host 2021 FIFA Club World Cup

    None
    None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China will host the first edition of expanded FIFA Club World Cup, the world football's governing body said on Thursday.

    The Club World Cup, which presently have seven teams, will see the participation of 24 teams in the tournament in 2021.

    FIFA said that the world football's governing body decided in «a unanimous vote», allowing 24 teams to take part in the tournament.

    «The FIFA Council convened today in Shanghai and voted on a number of key steps for the future of international tournaments, including a unanimous decision to appoint China PR as the host of the first edition of the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2021,» FIFA added.

    This tournament will be held from June to July 2021 and the final list of venues will be decided by the world football's governing body and Chinese Football Association.

    Qatar will host the competition this year and in 2020.

    On Dec. 22, 2018, Spanish giants Real Madrid defeated 4-1 Al-Ain from the UAE in final, bagging their fourth title in FIFA Club World Cup history.

    Source: Anadolu Agency

    Tags:
    Sport World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!