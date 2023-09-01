China to host 3rd Belt and Road Forum for Int'l Cooperation in October

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China will host the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation in Beijing in October, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Thursday.

Wang told a daily news briefing that focusing on connectivity as the main theme, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) aims to provide a new platform for international economic cooperation and add fresh impetus to participating countries' development and world economic growth, Xinhua reports.

«Over the past decade, it has become a popular global public good and international cooperation platform,» Wang said.

Wang said the forum is not only the highlight in commemorative events to mark the BRI's 10th anniversary, but also an important platform for all partners to plan high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

«China is in communication with all parties concerned on the preparation for the forum,» Wang added.

Wang said the BRI has evolved from broad strokes to refined details, and become the most popular international public good and largest-scale international cooperation platform with remarkable achievements since it was proposed 10 years ago.

Over the past decade, the BRI's circle of friends has continued to expand, Wang said, adding that China has signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations.

The vision of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation supported by the spirit of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, open, green and clean cooperation, and a high-standard, people-centered and sustainable approach has been incorporated in the Joint Communique of the Leaders' Roundtable of the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, Wang added.

