China to promote EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China will help Kazakhstan promote the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 within its boundaries.

Chairman of the Board of "National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC Akhmetzhan Yessimov and Chairman of the Chinese Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Jiang Zengwei signed the corresponding agreement in Beijing within the framework of which Chinese partners will consult and support their Kazakhstani colleagues. As you may know, Shanghai was the host city of EXPO-2010 event and that means China has extensive experience in terms of organizing and holding of such large-scale events. According to the company's press service, the sides also agreed on the bilateral cooperation in investment, tourist and business sectors. The memorandum will be a big step towards promotion of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 at the Chinese market and will help attract investments and tourists from China. CCPIT also plans to participate in the Recommended by EXPO project as the official partner of EXPO-2017. The company also inked a memorandum of cooperation with China International Travel Service Limited (CITS).