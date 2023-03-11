EN
    13:52, 11 March 2023 | GMT +6

    China to resume outbound tourism to Kazakhstan

    Photo from open sources
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China will resume outbound services to Kazakhstan and other countries from March 15, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The country's Culture and Tourism Ministry said in a statement that tour operators and online companies across China are to resume outbound group tours and 'air ticket+hotel' service for their citizens to some countries in pilot mode starting from March 15, 2023.

    Alongside Kazakhstan, China is to resume outbound services to Nepal, Brunei, Vietnam, Mongolia, Iran, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Azerbaijan, France, Space, Greece, Italy, and so on.

    On January 8 this year the Chinese authorities downgraded the categorization of COVID-19 from Category A to B and began resuming trips to other countries.

    According to the statistics, Chinese tourists spent $127.5bn abroad in the first half of 2019, with Asia accounting for 54%, Americas 24%, and Europe 13%.

    The Chinese spent a total of $14.9bn in the Belt and Road countries, according to the data.


