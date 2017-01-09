China to step up investment into CA region in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China will step up investment into Central Asia in 2017, says Director of the Kazakh Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Karin.

"2017 will see China channel more investment into the Central Asian region. It is expected to implement and launch a number of new projects, including those in Kazakhstan," Karin said at the KazMedia Center on Monday.



According to the Director of the KazISS, the abovementioned projects include construction of the Central Asia-China gas pipeline in Turkmenistan, modernization of the heating and power plant in Bishkek and alternative north-south highway in Kyrgyzstan.



"Up till now north and south of Kyrgyzstan were linked by only one motorway "Bishkek-Osh", the only transport artery. The second highway - an alternative one - will be launched this year. It will have an impact on the growth of Kyrgyzstan's domestic trade and economy. 12 investment projects are to be implemented in Kazakhstan," Karin added.