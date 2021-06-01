EN
    09:11, 01 June 2021 | GMT +6

    China to support couples having third child

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM China will support couples who wish to have a third child, according to a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held on Monday.

    Implementing the policy and its relevant supporting measures will help improve China's population structure, actively respond to the aging population, and preserve the country's human resource advantages, the meeting said.

    Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, chaired the meeting to hear reports on major policy measures to actively address the aging of the population during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), Xinhua reports.

    The meeting reviewed a decision on improving birth policies to promote long-term balanced population growth.


    China
