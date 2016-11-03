China to support Kazakhstan in holding of EXPO 2017

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - China will render comprehensive assistance to Kazakhstan in holding of the EXPO 2017, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said at the extended session of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states in Bishkek on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"China will support Kazakhstan in holding of the International specialized exhibition EXPO 2017. Given the growing role of high and innovative technologies, it is necessary to deepen ties in the sphere of science and technology, alternative energy and ‘green economy'," Li Keqiang said.



Recall that the 15th session of the Council of the Heads of Government of the SCO member states is currently underway in the Kyrgyz capital Bishkek. It is set to wrap up the series of official events of the jubilee year of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Astana will host the SCO Summit on June 8-9, 2017.