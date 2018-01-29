China to wrap up glass plant construction in Kyzylorda region by July

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Governor of Kyzylorda region Krymbek Kusherbayev held talks with President of China Triumph International Engineering Co., Ltd and Co-President of China National Building Material Co., Mr. Peng Shou during his working visit to China, Kazinform reports.

During the business meeting, the sides discussed progress in construction of a glass manufacturing plant in Kyzylorda region by the Chinese company.







At the meeting, Peng Shou reminded that the plant is set to be launched ahead of the Capital City Day (celebrated in Kazakhstan on the 6th of July). "This is an important project that will meet Kazakhstan's demand in glass products and establish glass exports from the country," he said.



"Today we have touched upon the issues of strengthening cooperation in the sphere of new sources of energy and construction of new types of houses. Kazakhstan is an important country along the One Belt, One Road and our company intends to step up investment into Kazakhstan's economy. The new project will be presented within the framework of the upcoming visit of President Nursultan Nazarbayev to China this June," Peng Shou stressed.







Earlier Kazinform reported that governor Kusherbayev had invited China's CNEEC to build solar and hydroelectric power plants, a waste recycling plant as well as develop the system of ‘smart cities' in the region.



