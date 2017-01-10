China wants to open cultural center in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM China plans to open a cultural center in Kazakhstan, said in an interview Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Kazakhstan Zhang Hanhui, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We want to open a Chinese cultural center. We have opened such center in Russia. There is one more in Moscow, in Minsk, and now here, in Kazakhstan. We want to open a Chinese cultural center on a reciprocal basis. So you can open a Kazakh center in Beijing", said Zhang Hanhui.

However, Ambassador noted, the project has not yet received approval from the Kazakh authorities.

"So far we have not received a response from the Kazakh side. There is no approval yet. It is still to be discussed", Ambassador added.

During his interview Zhang Hanhui has also spoke on the implementation of the Silk Road project.

"The establishment of the Silk Road economic zone is our common initiative. It involves many countries and, of course, this is where our interests meet. We will work and overcome any obstacles on the way to achieve our common goal", concluded Zhang Hanhui.