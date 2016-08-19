China welcomes comprehensive nature of cooperation with Belarus

MINSK. KAZINFORM - China welcomes the comprehensive nature of its cooperation with Belarus, Meng Jianzhu, Member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China, noted during a meeting with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on 18 August, BelTA has learned.

The Belarusian-Chinese relations are developing and growing stronger thanks to the leaders of the two countries, Meng Jianzhu said. "I fully share your positive assessment of our friendly relations that are comprehensive in their nature and encompass different fields," the Chinese dignitary added.

He welcomed the high level of mutual political trust and support at major international events. "We strongly support each other on the issues of mutual interest," Meng Jianzhu said.

The Chinese official also praised the role of the Belarusian leader and his contribution to the development of the Belarusian-Chinese cooperation.

Meng Jianzhu emphasized that the second meeting of the Belarusian-Chinese intergovernmental committee for cooperation will discuss many matters related to the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level.

Source: Belta.by