China welcomes initiative to hold Syria talks in Astana

BEIJING. KAZINFORM China welcomes the initiative to hold Syria talks in Astana, Official Spokesperson of the Chinese MFA Hua Chunying told a briefing on Wednesday.

“China welcomes all the efforts which may lead to soonest restoration of peaceful talks. We hope that all the sides in Syria may expand areas of common interest, reduce differences in approaches in order to take into account the interests of the country and its nation, to achieve political consent by means of dialogue and consultations, ” Hua Chunying said answering a questions about China’s expectations from a new round of Syria talks which may be held in Astana with the participation of Russia, Turkey and Iran .

According to her, China deems peaceful political talks the only way of solution of the situation in Syria. Meanwhile, all respective parties in Syria should focus on nationwide ceasefire which will be a guarantee of political solution of the problem.

Recall that earlier Putin and Erdoğan offered Kazakhstani President Nursultan Nazarbayev to hold negotiations in Astana. Nazarbayev backed this idea and stated readiness to provide a platform for such talks. The Head of State emphasized that Kazakhstan backs international efforts on peaceful regulation of the conflict in Syria. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura said that the UN will welcome all the initiatives on inclusive political process in Syria including talks in Astana.