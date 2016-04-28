EN
    13:38, 28 April 2016 | GMT +6

    China will not allow war on Korean Peninsula

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China will not allow for a war to happen on the Korean peninsula, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the opening ceremony of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

    On Tuesday, reports emerged of North Korea preparing to launch another medium-range ballistic missile later in April.

    "China fully complies with the UN Security Council resolution on North Korea... We stand for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, call for maintaining peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, stand for resolving problems through dialogue," Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

    In early January, North Korea successfully carried out a hydrogen bomb test, putting a satellite into orbit a month later, in violation UN Security Council resolutions. In March, the UN Security Council adopted a resolution that imposes additional sanctions on North Korea, aiming to affect multiple sectors of the country's economy. That same month North Korea conducted multiple short and medium-range rocket launches.

    "We will not allow for war and chaos to break out on the Korean Peninsula. This situation is not in the interests of any country," Xi Jinping stressed on Thursday.

    Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com

