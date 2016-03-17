China willing to participate in smart city project

China willing to participate in construction of smart city and celebration of 1000th anniversary of Almaty

According to the press service of the city's administration, the Chinese side has expressed its interest and willingness to participate in the construction of transport infrastructure, "Smart City" project and celebration of the 1000th anniversary of Almaty.



During the meeting Mr. Baibek emphasized that Almaty has all the conditions and opportunities for investment in mutually beneficial projects.



It is worth noting that at present 244 joint ventures and 1332 enterprises with Chinese capital are registered in Almaty.