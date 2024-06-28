China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project launched

The official ceremony for the launch of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan (CKU) railway took place at the Lianyungang logistics terminal on June 26, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of “NC “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy” JSC.

According to KTZ, representatives of railway administrations from all four countries participated in this significant event, which underscores its importance for international trade and cooperation.

The train, carrying automobile spare parts, has completed a 7,000-kilometer journey, paving the way for enhanced economic collaboration between the countries. KTZ Express is represented as the route’s controller through Kazakhstan.

“The inaugural voyage of the pilot train represents a shared aspiration to foster the development of a multimodal transportation system that will undoubtedly open new avenues for trade and collaboration within our regions," stated Ulugbek Orazov, Deputy General Director for Commerce of KTZ Express.

He stated that the project represents a significant step in the development of new opportunities to enhance Kazakhstan's transit potential, positioning it as a pivotal transportation hub in the global supply chain.