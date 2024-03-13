China’s CANAAN joins Kazakhstan Association of Blockchain Technologies and Data Centers

Astana hosted a meeting between chairman of the board of the Kazakhstan Association of Blockchain Technologies and Data Centers Dauren Karashyev and CANAAN CONVEY vice president Davis Hui, Kazinform News Agency reports.

During the meeting, the sides signed an agreement on joining China’s Canaan Inc., a global leader in the blockchain technology industry, in the Kazakhstan Association of Blockchain Technologies and Data Centers.

As Davis Hui noted, CANAAN CONVEY finds attractive the Kazakhstani digital mining market and expressed confidence that the country can become the main cryptohub of the Central Asian region.

The meeting discussed the issues of cooperation, including equipment renewal, performance enhancement ahead of halving and energy efficiency while reducing carbon footprint.

Karashyev said that the legislative framework has been established in the country according to which digital miners no longer pose a threat to the country’s energy system. Instead, they are stable and solvent consumers, generating demand for electricity as well as facilitating balanced, stable and smooth operation of the energy system of the country.