China's Hangzhou to host 19th Asian Summer Games opening ceremony Sep 23

The opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Summer Games will take place today evening at the Big Lotus Stadium in Hangzhou, China, Kazinform reports.

According to the organizers, a digital light show will be displayed during the ceremony, while The torch relay also includes online and offline elements.

The Big Lotus Stadium seats 80 thousand spectators and will become the main arena of the Games. It will host the closing ceremony of the Asian Games, and track-and-field competitions.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will take part in the opening ceremony and will declare the Games open.

The Asian Games in Hangzhou will be the third in China, after 1990 Beijing Games and 2010 Guangzhou Games.

The ceremony of raising the Kazakhstan Flag took place on September 21 in Hangzhou, marking the official arrival of the Kazakh sports delegation to the Games.

According to the NOC, Team Kazakhstan includes 525 athletes who will compete in 30 sports, 27 of which are Olympic ones.

The Games will be held from September 23 to October 8. Medals will be awarded in 40 sports.

Kazakhstan has been competing at the Asian Games since 1994.