China's Harbin to host next Winter Asiad

The Olympic Council of Asia named the capital of the IX Asian Winter Games, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The next Winter Asiad will be held from February 7 to March 14, 2025, in Chinese Harbin, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan says.

At the same time, the OCA approved the mascots "Binbin" and "Nini", the emblem "Breakthrough" and the slogan of the Games, which sounds like “Dream of Winter, Love among Asia”.

Harbin hosted the Asian Winter Games in 1996, during which Team Kazakhstan won 14 gold, 9 silver, and 8 bronze medals. The country ranked second after China in the overall medal standings.