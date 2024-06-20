China’s Jumway Group to build multifunctional complex in Astana
Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with Chairman of Jumway Group Hu Jian Xiong in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The head of the Chinese company presented the plans on implementation of joint investment projects in Astana, including construction of a shopping and entertainment cluster, a hotel complex, recreation and leisure facilities and commercial and residential property.
“Hu Jian Xiong said that his company in cooperation with other major corporations plans to build a multifunctional complex on the area of 1 million square meters in Astana. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan noted the project may become a new growth point of the Kazakh capital in development of tourism, business and cultural potential,” the press service of MFA reported.