China’s Jumway Group to build multifunctional complex in Astana

Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with Chairman of Jumway Group Hu Jian Xiong in Astana, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The head of the Chinese company presented the plans on implementation of joint investment projects in Astana, including construction of a shopping and entertainment cluster, a hotel complex, recreation and leisure facilities and commercial and residential property.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz