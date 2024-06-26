China’s seven large companies interested in investing in Kazakhstan

On June 25 Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister Serik Zhumangarin met in Urumqi with heads of seven largest companies of China that launch projects in Kazakhstan are seeking partners, Kazinform News Agency cites the Government’s press service.

CITIC Construction and its partners plan to build a grain-deep conversion plant in Almaty region with an initial capacity of 300,000 tons. It will manufacture maltose and fructose syrups, crystallized fructose, and other highly processed wheat products. Construction will start in 2025.

Xinjiang Tianye Water Conservation and Irrigation provides some 70% of XUAR lands with water-saving technologies. It is ready to share drip irrigation technologies with Kazakhstan to use less fertilizers and water and increase crop yield. Zhumangarin suggested building the production of sprinkling machines and drip irrigation systems in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Government of Kazakhstan

The XUAR’s largest COFCO Sugar Holding engaged in the sugar industry and tomato processing business introduced the advanced semi-dry sugar technology. The Deputy Prime Minister assigned the Agriculture Vice Minister to debate setting up tomato paste production in Kazakhstan.

Zhumangarin also held talks with representatives of Debont Agriculture Machinery, Jinymeng, CNCEC and Baosheng International Co.