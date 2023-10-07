China’s Sichuan Airlines to launch direct cargo flights to Europe via Kazakhstan

China’s Sichuan Airlines air carrier plans to launch regular direct cargo flights between China and Europe via Kazakhstan en route Chengdu-Almaty-Budapest, Kazinform cites the civil aviation committee’s press service.

It will be operated five times a week (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays) by Airbus 330.

The cargo flights via Kazakhstan will contribute to further development of the country’s potential, it said in a statement.