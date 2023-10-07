EN
    China’s Sichuan Airlines to launch direct cargo flights to Europe via Kazakhstan

    aircraft
    Photo: Alexandr Pavskiy/ Kazinform

    China’s Sichuan Airlines air carrier plans to launch regular direct cargo flights between China and Europe via Kazakhstan en route Chengdu-Almaty-Budapest, Kazinform cites the civil aviation committee’s press service.

    It will be operated five times a week (on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays) by Airbus 330.

    The cargo flights via Kazakhstan will contribute to further development of the country’s potential, it said in a statement.

