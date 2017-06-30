Chinese Ambassador invites Kazakhstanis to visit Pearl of the Orient - Hong Kong

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chinese Embassy in Astana hosted a reception on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the transfer of sovereignty over Hong Kong from the United Kingdom to the People's Republic of China, Kazinform reports.

Chinese flag was raised over the city on 1 July 1997 and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China was formally established.

According to Chinese ambassador to Kazakhstan Zhang Han-huey, from 1997 to 2016 Hong Kong GDP's Annual Growth Rate reached 3.2%, and financial reserve increased by 150%, while foreign exchange reserves increased by 3.2 times. In 2015, Hong Kong attracted 175 billion US dollars of direct foreign investment ranking second in the world in this indicator.

There are over 150 banks in Hong Kong, and the volume of external banking activities amount to 2.3 trillion, making Hong Kong sixth in the world on this indicator. More than 70 banks of the 100 world's leading banks have operations in Hong Kong. There are also more than 1,900 listed companies with a total market capitalization of 26 trillion Hong Kong dollars, the average transactions value reaches more than 60 billion Hong Kong dollars.

As the Ambassador noted, Kazakhstan is China's all-round strategic partner. "We are happy to see that under the joint efforts of China and Kazakhstan, the exchange and cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hong Kong grow every day. The Kazakh side specifically opened the Consulate in Hong Kong. In September last year, a delegation of representatives of trade and commerce of Hong Kong headed by the financial secretary of the Hong Kong SAR administration, Tsang Chun-wah arrived in Kazakhstan, and the parties thoroughly studied the possibilities of strengthening cooperation within the framework of the Belt and Road in Finance, Construction, Communications, Logistics, Science Technical innovations and so on, gave a new impetus to the deepening of mutual trade and economic cooperation. The Chinese government will continue to provide great support to Hong Kong in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan, promoting greater integration of strategies and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two states, to create greater benefits for the peoples of China and Kazakhstan. Taking this opportunity, I would like to invite all our Kazakhstani friends to visit this beautiful Pearl of the Orient for tourism, negotiation, exchanges and visits," concluded the ambassador.

In his turn, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov said that over the years of diplomatic relations, Kazakh-Chinese cooperation has become exemplary. "Development of relations with China is one of the priority directions of Kazakhstan's foreign policy. China is our closest neighbor and a comprehensive strategic partner," he said.

"Over these years, China has been one of the main foreign trade partners for Kazakhstan and it is one of the largest foreign investors. At present, work is being carried out to coouple the new Nurly Zhol economic policy with the Chinese initiative to form the "Silk Road Economic Belt". Kazakhstan and China successfully cooperate in the sphere of industrialization and investments within the framework of the Program for developing production capacities in various spheres of the economy," said Akylbek Kamaldinov.