TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:11, 07 August 2018 | GMT +6

    Chinese astronomers discover giant star rich in lithium

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese astronomers have discovered the most lithium-rich giant star ever known and it could shed new light on the evolution of the universe.

    With 3,000 times more lithium than a normal star, it was found in the direction of Ophiuchus, on the north side of the galactic disk, at a distance of 4,500 light years from Earth, Xinhua reports.

    A research team, led by astronomers from National Astronomical Observatories of China (NAOC) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, made the discovery with the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) located in NAOC's Xinglong Observatory, in north China's Hebei Province.

    The results of the study were published in the latest issue of Nature Astronomy.

    Space exploration Space World News China
