Chinese businessmen arrive in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - A delegation of Chinese businessmen has arrived in Ust-Kamenogorsk to establish trade and investment relations between the two countries.

The delegation joins 80 entrepreneurs of Xinjiang working in agriculture, energy, construction, industry and trade, tourism and environmental protection, as well as leaders of Altai and Tarbagatai districts of Xinjiang. "Altai" techno park has held an exhibition of the tourist potential of the East Kazakhstan area. Today it is planned to carry out a meeting of business circles of the two regions under the chairmanship of Governor of East Kazakhstan region Daniyal Akhmetov. It is worth noting that during the visit to the region a number of specific agreements on joint projects will be signed.