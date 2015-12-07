Chinese businessmen interested in constructing industrial park in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A large business delegation from the province of Ningxia (People's Republic of China) visited Astana city's Chamber of Entrepreneurs.

The delegation included heads of 15 leading companies engaged in the production of cashmere, construction and carbon materials. According to a member of the delegation, Chinese enterprises express interest in cooperation with Kazakhstani companies. Governments of the two states create favorable conditions for joint projects, business development and strengthening of trade and economic relations. The region is located in the western part of China and is the only autonomous region. The economy of the province is developing dynamically. The area focuses on industrial and energy sectors, as well as coal production. Considerable attention is paid to the development of agriculture. Chinese enterprises are ready to enhance cooperation and develop joint breakthrough projects. Ghani Tasmaganbetov, director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs, spoke about the economic opportunities of the capital and features of the business climate in the main city of the country. To date, the gross regional product of the city is about 4 trillion tenge. The city is developing dynamically. It is expected that by 2020 GRP will grow to 8 trillion tenge. 40% of the city's economy is engaged by services sector, 25% - trade, 20% - construction and real estate and 4% - industry. Talking about the special economic zone of Astana, the head of the Chamber informed the Chinese colleagues about the activities of the Industrial Park number 1. Following the meeting the sides have exchanged business contacts and information for in-depth study of the capacity of the two cities. It is worth noting that to date Chinese companies have shown great interest in cooperation with the business community of Kazakhstan.