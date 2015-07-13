Chinese businessmen presented investment climate of Kazakhstan

BEIJING-HANGZHOU. KAZINFORM - Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Shanghai Zhoshykhan Kyraubayev made speech at the International Cooperation Forum "Marine Silk Road of the 21st century and Hangzhou companies" in eastern Zhejiang of China.

Mr. Kyraubayev stressed that according to the World Bank's "Doing Business" reports in 2014 Kazakhstan ranked 63 among 189 countries improving its position by 19 points. He informed that over the years of independence Kazakhstan has attracted more than $200 billion of foreign direct investment. The investment attractiveness of Kazakhstan is based on the following factors: comfortable business climate of the country (investment legislation, measures to support investors, economic and political stability), rich natural resources and favorable geographical position. Zhoshykhan Kyraubayev drew attention to the fact that Kazakhstan is located in the heart of the Eurasian continent. The main transcontinental routes connecting the Asia-Pacific region with the Middle East and Europe run through the territory of the republic. The diplomat spoke about the special economic zones "Seaport Aktau", "Astana - new city", "Information Technology Park", "South", "National Industrial Petrochemical Technology Park" and "Burabai", as well as the implementation of the state program for accelerated industrial-innovative development of Kazakhstan including "Business Road Map-2020". Mr.Kyraubayev expressed confidence that further enhancement of the Kazakh-Chinese relations will be marked by new projects across the spectrum of bilateral cooperation in the framework of the initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev new economic policy "Nurly Zhol - The path to the future" and the idea of President Xi Jinping on the construction of "Economic Belt of the Silk Road" and "Marine Silk Road of the 21st century". The event was attended by representatives of the party and the executive bodies of Hangzhou, reps of consular offices and trade missions of foreign states accredited in Shanghai, as well as 70 large enterprises of Zhejiang province including the world's largest Internet company Alibaba Group. Investment climate of Kazakhstan aroused great interest among the participants of the forum.