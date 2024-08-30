Chinese companies interested in building toll roads in Kyrgyzstan

On August 28, a meeting with representatives of leading companies of the People's Republic of China was held in Bishkek at the National Investment Agency under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic together with the Center for Public-Private Partnership, Kabar reports.

According to the center, the participants included representatives of such companies as China Road and Bridge Corporation, Xinjiang Transportation Investment (Group) Co., Ltd., Xinjiang Design Institute for Planning and Survey of Road Transport Projects, and Xinjiang Communications Construction Corporation.

The main topic of the meeting was the discussion of the possibilities of promoting transport projects in Kyrgyzstan using the public-private partnership mechanism. The Chinese side shared its rich experience in implementing road projects under the PPP scheme, noting that the total capital of the companies is more than 230 billion yuan (about 34 billion dollars).

The meeting discussed current plans for the construction of bypass toll roads in Kyrgyzstan, as well as the possibilities of their implementation with support and guarantees from the state. The parties expressed high interest in further cooperation and the development of mutually beneficial relations. The National Investment Agency continues to actively work to attract foreign investment and implement strategic infrastructure projects aimed at improving the transport system and economic development of the country.