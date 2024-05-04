Chinese companies provide flood victims in Kazakhstan with 300mln tenge worth of assistance

The General Association of Chinese Entrepreneurs in Kazakhstan launched a fundraiser to help with flood relief and reconstruction work after a natural disaster, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from KazakhInvest.

Chinese companies have allocated funds totaling about 300 million tenge and provided humanitarian assistance through special equipment, fuel, and other necessary resources.

Thus, PetroChina International Kazakhstan and its subsidiaries donated more than 100 million tenge. JAC automobile concern and Allure allocated 100 million tenge, while the Kazakhstan branch of the Chinese oil and gas corporation Geo-Jade Petroleumallocated 70 million tenge. The Chinese grain company Xi'an Aijuhas contributed over 3 million tenge to the North Kazakhstan Disaster Relief Fund. The Chinese National Chemical Engineering Corporationand China Tianchenjointly participated in flood relief, donating 1.7 million tenge. The Kazakh company JXC donated engine oil for 1.8 million tenge.

As a result, over 15 Chinese companies assisted the affected population. In turn, representatives of the Association said that the organization will continue to work closely with Chinese companies to participate in flood relief and rehabilitation work actively.