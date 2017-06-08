Chinese companies want to continue cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy sector

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chinese companies are willing to continue cooperation with Kazakhstan in energy sector, Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said during his negotiations with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Astana.

"25% of oil in Kazakhstan is produced by Chinese companies. And now they want to extend their contracts with Kazakhstan and continue our joint work," President Nazarbayev noted during the talks in narrow format in the Akorda presidential residence.



The Head of State added that over 100 million tons of oil and over 180 billion cubic meters of gas had been transported to China over the past two decades.



As a reminder, Xi Jinping is in Astana for the official visit to participate in the SCO Summit and the opening ceremony of the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017.