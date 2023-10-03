Chinese company keen to build solar, wind power mills in Kazakhstan’s Turkestan region

The head of the executive power of the Turkestan region (Kazakhstan), Darkhan Satybaldy, received the leadership of the Chinese company Zhejiang Xingyu Mechanical & Electrical Technology Co., Ltd., Trend.az reports.

Satybaldy spoke about the economic, production, and logistics potential of the region and called for investment.

"Currently, the Turkestan region is one of the dynamically developing regions of the country and has great investment and tourism potential. For our part, we are ready to provide full support to business development initiatives and the creation of production facilities, and we hope that our cooperation will continue for a long time. The region has special economic and industrial zones," he said.

Company manager Zhengjie Feng said that Zhejiang Xingyu Mechanical & Electrical Technology Co., Ltd. intends to build solar and wind power plants in the Turkestan region.

"We are ready to build wind and solar power plants in the Turkestan region. If this is successfully implemented, we will provide support for the creation of other industries. We also have the potential to open large enterprises for the production of solar panels and the equipment necessary for solar and wind stations. But we have to study the market by examining whether there is a need for it or not," he said.

At the end of the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the executive power of the Turkestan region and Zhejiang Xingyu Mechanical & Electrical Technology Co., Ltd.