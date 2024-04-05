EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:42, 05 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Chinese company to build drone production plant in Kyrgyzstan

    Drones
    Photo credit: Kabar

    A plant for the production of aircraft - drones - will be built in Naryn Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, the regional administration reported, Kabar reports. 

    A corresponding agreement was signed between the regional administration and the Chinese company Zhongtian Zhicontrol Technology Holding Co., Ltd. during a business forum in Bishkek.

    The head of the region, Altynbek Ergeshov, has previously repeatedly held negotiations on this issue.

    The construction of the plant will begin in the near future.

    The project will be implemented within the framework of the “Two Countries, Two Parks” cooperation between the Naryn free economic zone and the Kashgar complex bonded zone.

    Tags:
    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan World News China
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Author
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!