Chinese company to build drone production plant in Kyrgyzstan

A plant for the production of aircraft - drones - will be built in Naryn Oblast of Kyrgyzstan, the regional administration reported, Kabar reports.

A corresponding agreement was signed between the regional administration and the Chinese company Zhongtian Zhicontrol Technology Holding Co., Ltd. during a business forum in Bishkek.

The head of the region, Altynbek Ergeshov, has previously repeatedly held negotiations on this issue.

The construction of the plant will begin in the near future.

The project will be implemented within the framework of the “Two Countries, Two Parks” cooperation between the Naryn free economic zone and the Kashgar complex bonded zone.