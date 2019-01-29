Chinese company to invest 51bn tenge in Turkestan's construction sector

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Governor of Turkestan region Zhansseit Tuimebayev met with a delegation of Henan province group installation group со.ltd, Kazinform reports.

The sides discussed the construction of a number of buildings in Turkestan. In particular, the Chinese company expressed interest in implementation of new joint projects and investing 51bn tenge in construction sector of the city.



Zhansseit Tuimebayev reminded the Chinese side of the preferences and benefits offered to foreign investors and suggested building an apartment block in the city's downtown.



At the end of the meeting, the akimat of the region and Henan province group installation group со.ltd inked a memorandum. The document is expected to lay a foundation for the development of close commercial ties, increasing the volume of bilateral investments and transfer of technologies as well as for implementing joint investment projects in Turkestan region.



