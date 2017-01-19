Chinese court to announce verdict regarding Akzharkyn Turlybay on Feb 27-28

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Chinese court is going to announce its verdict regarding Kazakhstani citizen Akzharkyn Turlybay on February 27-28, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the girl's attorney Sunkar Nurmagambetov.

“Earlier, we set the date of verdict pronouncement for February 27-28, 2017. We are adhering to this date,” said Nurmagambetov.

The 20-year-old Akzharkyn was detained at Guangzhou Airport in March 2014 for smuggling 4.5kg of drugs (amphetamine). The girl said she had come to China to buy branded clothes for sale. According to Turlybay, the drugs were planted on her by the people she met during her trip. The girl was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Later, the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Centre for Combating Illicit Trafficking of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors (CARICC) stated that the girl had become a victim of a Nigerian drug mafia.

On April 7, 2016 the court of appeals decided to reverse life imprisonment of Akzharkyn Turlybay and submit her case to reconsideration to the first instance court.