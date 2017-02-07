Chinese expert compared 3.0 Modernization with Made in China 2025 programme

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Agro-industrial sector will be the main component and key point of the so-called Modernization 3.0 and Made in Kazakhstan programme. Kazakhstan and China may gain mutually beneficial effect from integration of Made in China 2005 and Made in Kazakhstan programmes for their similar timeframes. Deputy Director of the European-Central Asian Studies Centre of the Chinese Institute of International Studies Li Ziguo said it in an interview with Kazinform correspondent.

“In his latest Address to the Nation, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev outlines the key areas of 3.0 Modernization: 3D printing, online commerce, mobile banking, digital services etc. To my mind, agro-industrial sector will also be the main component and key point of the so-called 3.0 Modernization and Made in Kazakhstan programme. For this, Kazakhstan has all required resources and a huge potential for increasing its global competitiveness with production of grain, meat and other agricultural products,” said Li Ziguo.

He reminded of the last year visit of founder and CEO of Alibaba Group Jack Ma to Kazakhstan and his meeting with President Nursultan Nazarbayev in Hangzhou in September 2016 for discussing cooperation in online commerce.

“Kazakhstan’s agricultural producers who participated in an official reception organized by the Kazakh Embassy in China on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan’s Independence and Kazakh-Chinese diplomatic relations, expressed interest in cooperation with Alibaba Group,” the expert said.

According to him, the objectives and deadlines of technological modernization of basic sectors, increasing non-resource exports and development of Made in Kazakhstan brand comply with China’s development programme.

“Our country implements now Made in China 2025 programme and Kazakhstan implements Made in Kazakhstan 2025 project. We can get mutually beneficial effect from their integration due to big prospects of cooperation in e-commerce, development of new energy sources. Right now we are implementing a joint programme of cooperation in production capacities,” stressed the Chinese expert.

The China Institute of International Studies was established in 1956 by the Chinese MFA. It is the oldest research institute of the country specializing in international problems. The Institute ranks the 5th among China’s best “think tanks” and holds the 11th position among the 25 leading analytical centres of Asia.