Chinese expert praises Nursultan Nazarbayev's anti-nuclear initiatives

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev's speech Manifesto: The World. The 21st century at the 4th Nuclear Security Summit in Washington on March 31 is Kazakhstan's valuable contribution to the assurance of global security believes Professor Wang Xianju of the Chinese think tank - the Institute of Eurasian Social Development, part of the State Council Development Research Center.

"The fact that President Nazarbayev's important initiatives gain traction of the UN and obtain the status of the official document of this international organization confirms the importance of the problems raised in the document. I would like to note that Chinese research community fully supports initiatives put forward by the Kazakh leader," Professor Wang Xianju told Kazakhstani journalists.



The Chinese expert pointed out that Kazakhstan's biggest contribution to assurance of global peace was renunciation of the world's 4th largest nuclear arsenal and closure of the Semipalatinsk test site.



"Kazakhstan continues to invest efforts in that direction and greatly contributes to non-proliferation ensuring peace on our planet. In Washington, President Nazarbayev suggested holding the next Nuclear Security Summit in Kazakhstan. I think it is a great idea and I am confident that Kazakhstan will further pay utmost attention to this problem," he noted.



Wang Xianju also lauded the creation of the Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) Bank in Kazakhstan together with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and joint statement of Kazakhstan and the U.S. on cooperation in the sphere of non-proliferation and nuclear security adopted at the summit.