Chinese experts praise Syrian peace talks in Astana

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - Chinese experts praise the outcomes of the International Meeting on Syrian Settlement that was held earlier this month in Astana, Kazinform correspondent reports from Beijing.

A professor of the Institute of East European, Russian and Central Asian Studies (IEERCAS) under the auspices of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences said that the meeting in Astana was well organized.



"The most important thing is that this time representatives of various political forces in Syria who had never met at peace consultations before came to the negotiating table. It will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the settlement of the situation in Syria," Kazinform correspondent was told.



According to the professor, Kazakhstan once again demonstrated its active role in international affairs and Nursultan Nazarbayev's mediation experience in settlement of international conflicts.







Another expert - a professor at the Institute of Ethnology of the South Central University for Nationalities believes that the peace talks on Syria in Astana raised Kazakhstan's credibility in the international arena.



"Kazakhstan's influence in the Islamic world has grown in the first place. It is of paramount importance not only for Kazakhstan but for neighboring countries and partner nations as well," he added.