Chinese experts propose to build grain depot in Ishim River basin

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Experts from Shanghai propose China to actively join modernization of agriculture in Central Asian region and establish a ‘grain corridor', Kazinform correspondent reports citing Xinhua.

“Under the Belt and Road initiative, we need to use cropland resources of Central Asia and turn this region into a world-class grain storage. The area of croplands in Central Asia is approximately 38mln ha, while 74% of this area is in Kazakhstan (28mln ha). In future, the total area of croplands in the region may reach 60mln ha and annual grain yield will make 225mln tonnes. The volume of export will reach 160mln tonnes,” Xu Haiyan, expert of the Fudan University Center for Russian and Central Asian Studies, said in an interview with Xinhua.

“Kazakhstan is one of the largest grain producers in the region,” she said.

“One should promote construction of a grain depot in Ishim River basin in northern part of Kazakhstan which will then spread to other four countries of Central Asia – Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan,” the expert believes.

Grain from Kazakhstan can be transported to China through Alashankou checkpoint and then via China-Pakistan economic corridor and through Pakistan’s Gwadar port to South Asian and African countries experiencing food deficit.

According to the expert, the construction of the ‘grain corridor’ will help cover grain deficit in China and promote cooperation between China and Central Asia in production capacities.

“China will be able to help Central Asia in increasing grain yield. For this, we will need to optimize use of water resources and provide huge funds for spread of water-saving technologies in Central Asia,” she stressed,