Chinese FM starts official visit to Kazakhstan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi has kicked off his official visit to Kazakhstan this morning, Kazinform News Agency reports.

Wang Yi arrived in Astana for a regular meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states slated for May 21.

During his two-day visit to the Kazakh capital, the Chinese Foreign Minister of expected to hold talks with his Kazakh counterpart Deputy Prime Minister-Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu in the narrow and expanded formats and sign a number of bilateral documents.